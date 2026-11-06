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IGNITE program offers courses meant to help Wood County inmates prepare for life after release
By Lissa Guyton,8 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Jail held its third graduation ceremony Thursday for IGNITE, a program that more than 50 men and women completed. IGNITE stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. The program is helping prepare inmates for success after release. The goal of the program is to spark change.
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