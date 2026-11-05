undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Samuel Alito reaffirms plan to remain on SCOTUS through current term, despite Democrats’ Senate takeover
7 days ago
Justice Samuel Alito has reiterated his decision to stay through the end of his current Supreme Court term, despite midterm elections drastically shifting power in Washington in favor of the Democrat party. Following significant GOP losses in the midterms, some Republicans urged Justice Alito to retire while the party still...