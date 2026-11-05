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Notes: Deshaun Watson misses practice again; Shedeur Sanders shows 'urgency' in practice
By Scott Petrak - The Chronicle-Telegram,6 days ago
BEREA — Quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) missed his second straight practice Thursday, making it more likely Shedeur Sanders would start Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans. Sanders was the No. 2 for the first eight games, so Wednesday was the first time during the regular season he worked...