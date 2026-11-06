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Hale Kau Kau served more than 7,000 meals in October, board president says
8 days ago
Hale Kau Kau served more than 7,000 meals on Maui in October, according to Barry Rosenfeld, president of its advisory board. The number of meals in October works out to an average of about 225 meals a day, he said. Hale Kau Kau has never reached so many kūpuna, people with disabilities and people facing food insecurity in its 35-year history, he added.
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