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Navy SEAL Veteran and Wife Bring 14-Reformer Pilates Studio to Tomball
By Elliott Greene,6 days ago
A retired Navy SEAL and his wife are turning an empty storefront in Tomball Town Center into a 14-reformer Pilates studio, with BODYBAR Pilates targeting an early 2027 opening at 14080 FM 2920 Road. Jeremy and Erica Beal will own and operate the location, making it a family-run addition to a shopping center anchored by Kroger near the northeast corner of Texas State Highway 249/Tomball Parkway and FM 2920.