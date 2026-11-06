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Hinton volleyball falls in second-straight state title match with five-set loss to Beckman Catholic
By Klem Web Team,8 days ago
The Hinton volleyball team lost their Class 2A State Championship match in five sets for the second-straight season falling to Beckman Catholic on Thursday night in Coralville. The Blackhawks entered the match with confidence from being the top seed and having played some great volleyball in the previous two matches...