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3 Selma census tracts in the zone for opportunity
7 days ago
SELMA – Census tract designations are keeping the city of Selma on track with its development goals. Announced on Oct. 30, the city of Selma secured three Opportunity Zone designations from the U.S. Department of Treasury. All three of the city’s submitted census tracts — small geographic regions used to track census data — received certification under the renewed federal Opportunity Zones program, which designated 620 zones total in the state.