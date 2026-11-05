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Lionsgate narrows loss to $15.5 million during fiscal Q2
By Editorial Standards,6 days ago
Lionsgate Studios narrowed its financial loss to $15.5 million during its most-recent financial quarter as stronger motion picture performance and increased television production deliveries helped bring in much-needed cash in its post-Starz era. Revenue during Lionsgate’s fiscal second quarter of 2027 (Q2 2027, coincides with calendar Q3 2026) was just...