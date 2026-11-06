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Reed scores 25 points, Penn State makes record 43 free throws to hold off Chattanooga 97-93
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Josh Reed scored 25 points and Penn State used a strong first half and dominance at the foul line to defeat Chattanooga 97-93 on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took a 54-31 lead at the half and made a record program record 43 free throws on 49 attempts (88%), led by Reed’s 15 of 16 and 10 of 14 from Ivan Juric, who finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.