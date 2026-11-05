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Presidential Update Live for November 2026
By Thank You Underwriters next prev,7 days ago
KVSC News Director Shay Lelonek interviews SCSU President Dr. Gregory Tomso during KVSC’s bi-annual Presidential Update LIVE on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. During the half-hour conversation, they talk about system-wide financial changes and reallignment, the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, plans for campus rebuilding, budgeting hardships, and more.