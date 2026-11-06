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Hurst Fire Station Reborn as Rehab Warriors Veteran Training Headquarters
By Nate Simmons,8 days ago
A decommissioned fire station in Hurst is about to get a second life training military veterans for careers in real estate and construction. Rehab Warriors, a nonprofit founded by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former HGTV “Flip or Flop Fort Worth” co-host Andy Williams, plans to redevelop former Hurst Fire Station 2 at 433 Precinct Line Road into its new headquarters and veteran training hub, with a groundbreaking ceremony set for Monday.
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