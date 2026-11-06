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Fort Worth Elementary Clears Out Entire Wing After Engineering Assessment
By Richard Dawson,8 days ago
South Hi Mount Elementary School — School Relocation After Assessment. Students and staff at South Hi Mount Elementary School in Fort Worth were moved out of part of their building this past Wednesday as a precautionary measure, after an engineering assessment flagged concerns in one section of the 1936 campus. The entire school is now set to relocate to a vacant building across town on Dec. 1, with no firm timeline yet for when students might return.