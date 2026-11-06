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DeSoto Man, 39, Indicted on Federal Sex Trafficking Charges Spanning Nearly 20 Years
By Sofia Vasquez,8 days ago
A federal indictment accuses Felix Omoruyi, 39, of DeSoto, of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and sex trafficking of a minor. Prosecutors allege that he compelled five adult women into commercial sex acts over nearly two decades. He also faces obstruction-related charges tied to alleged conduct after his arrest in November 2025.