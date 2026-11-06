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Host Hotels Pays $172M for Plano's Renaissance Legacy West Tower
By Richard Dawson,8 days ago
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel — Hotel Acquired in $172M Deal. A high-rise hotel at the center of Plano's Legacy West district has new owners. Host Hotels & Resorts announced it acquired the fee simple interest in the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel for approximately $172 million in cash, a price tag that caps a three-year ownership run by a private investment group that says it beat its own timeline for selling the property.