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Driver Flees Victorville ICE Stop, Totals Federal Vehicle as Sightings Spike Across Victor Valley
By Taylor Reed,5 days ago
A driver fled a traffic stop conducted by ICE agents near Seneca Road and Rodeo Drive in Victorville early Friday morning, October 30, striking an unmarked federal patrol vehicle hard enough to leave it undrivable before disappearing into the Victor Valley. No injuries were reported, and as of Wednesday, authorities had not said whether the driver had been identified or taken into custody.
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