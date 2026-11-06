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Final Fantasy Remakes Demand Is Strong, but Square Enix Is Looking Towards New Games
By Barkeeper,8 days ago
Final Fantasy Remakes May Take a Back Seat to New Square Enix Games. After spending years rebuilding one of the most celebrated RPGs ever made, Yoshinori Kitase sounds ready to create something new. The Square Enix veteran and producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation says the company is more likely to invest in new titles than immediately start another major remake once Cloud’s trilogy concludes.