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Why the Savannah community is saying it’s time for new tennis courts
By Darren Doyle,8 days ago
SAVANNAH, Mo. (KQTV) -- Savannah community leaders have assembled a non-tax-related solution to replace the courts near Savannah High School; however, some may be asking why. According to the project's website, the courts have been on the land near Savannah High School for decades. Since the city reportedly received the land in 1973, the courts have been resurfaced multiple times, with costs split 50/50 between the city and the school.