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EA Brings 25 Classic Games to Steam With Restored Road Rash & Wing Commander Editions
By Jake Su,8 days ago
EA Classic Games Return to Steam With Seven Restored Anniversary Editions. A room filled with almost 20,000 pieces of ageing physical media has helped Electronic Arts bring some of its oldest PC games back from the vault. EA has released 25 classic titles on Steam, including newly restored Anniversary Editions of Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition and six Wing Commander games. The wider collection also brings Theme Hospital, Crusader, Ultima and several other catalogue titles to Steam for the first time.