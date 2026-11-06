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Honkai: Nexus Anima Targets Spring 2027 With Final Closed Beta Starting November 25
By Barkeeper,8 days ago
Honkai: Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta Begins November 25. HoYoverse‘s growing catalogue is moving in increasingly different directions, and its next Honkai project might be one of its biggest departures yet. The company has confirmed that Honkai: Nexus Anima will launch globally in spring 2027 for PC, iOS and Android, with its Final Closed Beta beginning November 25.