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Wood Partners To Break Ground On 301-Unit Alta Meadowlands In Hillsborough
By Edith Carmichael,7 days ago
Wood Partners is set to break ground this month on Alta Meadowlands, a 301-unit apartment community planned for Hillsborough's Meadowlands Business Park, with completion expected in spring 2028. The project sits near UNC Health's Hillsborough campus and is a short drive from Interstates 85 and 40, putting it within easy reach of Chapel Hill and Durham.