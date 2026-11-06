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Loudoun Co. schools, HealthWorks bringing new mobile doctor’s offices to campus parking lots
By Scott Gelman,8 days ago
Two new mobile health clinics offering medical, dental and behavioral healthcare to Loudoun County, Virginia, students will soon begin operating in the Northern Virginia suburb, the school district announced this week. The school division is partnering with the group HealthWorks to bring the doctor’s offices on wheels to school parking...
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