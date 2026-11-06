undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rhodesia Ransom wins reelection to California State Assembly District 13
By Hannah Workman • Stocktonia,8 days ago
Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom, D-Tracy, has won reelection to California State Assembly District 13, defeating former San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti in the Nov. 3 general election. The Associated Press declared Ransom the winner Wednesday evening. Unofficial results from the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters showed Ransom leading with...
10