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Honor for Heroes: Because Heroes Come in All Forms – Part Two: Honoring Service, Celebrating Inclusion and Recognizing the Heroes Among Us
By Lisa Marie Carter,2 days ago
As November brings a renewed focus on the men and women who have served our country, Veterans Day reminds us of the sacrifices made in the name of service. But for Matthew Hilley and the team behind Honor for Heroes, appreciation isn’t something reserved for a single day on the calendar. It’s a year-round commitment that extends beyond military service to recognize the everyday heroes making a difference in our communities.