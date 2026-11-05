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One vote separates candidates in Morehead mayoral race
By Tarren Hunley, Braylen FlanneryAllison Scott,7 days ago
Morehead's mayoral race remains undecided after a one-vote margin prompted a request for a recanvass. Former Morehead Mayor Jim Tom Trent leads the 2026 mayoral race by one vote, receiving 574 votes against write-in candidate Edna Schack’s 573, according to unofficial election results. Schack announced on Facebook that her...