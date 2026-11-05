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‘Faces Of Death’ (2026) Blu-Ray Review – A Thrilling Descent Into Digital Hell
By Dillon Gonzales,3 days ago
In FACES OF DEATH, the exploration of the original film’s infamous “is it real or not?” conceit continues as a woman (Ferreira) working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.