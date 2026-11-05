undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Review: Cissy Rebich Delivers Grace, Elegance and Nostalgia With ‘The Barb(a)ras & Me’ at the Greer
7 days ago
Pittsburgh native and Duquesne University alum Cissy Rebich boasts an impressive Broadway resume. Her credits include roles in Les Misérables, Mame, and The Gift of the Magi. Last night, she played to a sold-out, hometown crowd at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Her show, The Barb(a)ras & Me, was a cabaret evening of songs from three great Barbaras: Barbara Cook, Barbara Harris, and Barbra Streisand. Cissy shared memories and told stories of each legendary Barbara while her velvety soprano voice brought new life to their classic songs. Rebich’s gracious, welcoming demeanor made for a warm evening where strangers felt like old friends.