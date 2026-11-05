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Bone Alkaline Phosphatase and Growth in Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis
6 days ago
Eingun James Song, MD, explains bone alkaline phosphatase trends and growth considerations in pediatric atopic dermatitis. Eingun James Song, MD, dermatologist, director of clinical research, and co-chief medical officer at Frontier Dermatology, recently discussed bone growth in children with atopic dermatitis in a Dermatology Times Expert Perspectives custom video series. He reviewed bone alkaline phosphatase findings from dupilumab trials, the factors behind impaired growth, and how growth concerns shape treatment urgency.