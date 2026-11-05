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‘The Stranger Within’ Blu-Ray Review – Supernatural Pregnancy Thriller Is An Unsettling Slow Burn
By Dillon Gonzales,3 days ago
Ann Collins is expecting, but no one knows precisely what. She’s been faithful to her husband David, who had a vasectomy years back, and her surprise pregnancy is progressing rapidly. But other worrying signs soon develop in this conception that’s more incredible than immaculate. Ingesting massive amounts of coffee and salt, and speed-reading as many books as possible, Ann’s blood type changes and she starts disappearing at night. As David, their doctor and friends try in vain to help her, they find they can reach Ann less and less, as this upcoming birth seems to have taken control of her entirely.