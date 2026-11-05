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Fort Psycho #5 Exclusive Extended Pages by Matt Kindt & Brian Hurtt | GVN Talking Comics
By Martin,3 days ago
Few comic teams deliver pulse-pounding action and sharp intrigue like writer Matt Kindt and artist Brian Hurtt. Their latest series, Fort Psycho, continues this trend. Since its debut, Fort Psycho has captivated readers with its blend of espionage, paranoia, and explosive action, establishing itself as one of the most compelling creator-driven series available. Now, Oni Press and Flux House raise the stakes with FORT PSYCHO #5, which kicks off the brand-new “False Flags” story arc and offers an excellent entry point for new readers.