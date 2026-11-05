undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Four Rivers joins Columbia University study on autism employment services
By Ben Overby,7 days ago
PADUCAH — Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah is one of four sites statewide participating in a Columbia University study regarding the effectiveness of Individual Placement and Support employment services for autistic adults. Ana Carolina Florence, assistant clinical professor of medical psychology (in psychiatry) at Columbia, is the principal...
1