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10 Unusual Reasons Older Adults Bond More Deeply With Certain Dog Breeds
By Gargi Chakravorty,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. There is something almost quietly miraculous about watching an older adult walk through a door and immediately gravitating toward a specific dog in a room full of them. No hesitation, no scanning the crowd. Just a direct, wordless pull toward one particular animal. Most people chalk it up to personal taste or habit, but the reality is far more layered and, honestly, far more fascinating than that.