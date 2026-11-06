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Recall for Once Upon a Farm's Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars due to choking hazard
By Jeremiah Estrada,8 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- Once Upon a Farm issued a recall for its Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars due to a possible choking hazard for toddlers. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) alerted residents on Thursday about the recall on all lots and varieties of fruit-flavored Tractor Wheel Organic Toddler Soft-Baked bars. The company recalled the bars because the toddler snack can rapidly hydrate into a dense, dry and sticky mass when it comes into contact with saliva during chewing.