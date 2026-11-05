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14 Dog Breeds That Do not Need Much Exercise
By Jan Otte,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Have you ever dreamed of having the perfect furry companion, but dreaded the idea of daily jogs or exhausting hikes? You’re not alone. In a world where everyone seems to be sprinting from one task to the next, sometimes we just want a loyal dog who’s content to snuggle on the couch or watch TV by our side. Fortunately, there are plenty of breeds that are happy with short walks and cozy afternoons. Whether you live in an apartment or simply prefer a more relaxed lifestyle, these easygoing pups might be your dream come true. Get ready to be surprised—some of these breeds are probably not what you’d expect!