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Encore Casino reaches agreement with union workers, ending months-long strike
By 7 News WHDH,8 days ago
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Union workers voted Thursday to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with Encore Boston Harbor, ending the strike that began in early September, UNITE HERE Local 26, Teamsters Local 25, and Encore Boston Harbor confirmed. The approximately 1,300 workers, including wait staff, bartenders, slot attendants, cooks,...