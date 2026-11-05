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CHS Drama Department “The Jungle Book” – Meet the Cast
By Adam Donaldson,7 days ago
Performances of Continental High School Drama Department’s “The Jungle Book” are scheduled for Friday November 13 ar 7 pm, Saturday November 14 at 7 pm, and Sunday November 15 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and high school students, and $5 for all others. Tickets will be available at the door or check the Continental Drama Department Facebook page for presale information.
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