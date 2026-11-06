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Redding officials get clearer count of 38 vacancies tied to general fund budget
By Alexis Bruno,8 days ago
REDDING, Calif. — Redding city leaders are getting a clearer picture of how vacant positions affect the city budget as the city council considers potential cuts. For about a month, Redding City Council members had been requesting a list of 27.5 general fund vacancies. This week, Interim City Manager Michael Webb outlined 38 vacant positions funded by the general fund and their budget impact. The figures, which reflect vacancies as of Oct. 26, were divided into three categories.
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