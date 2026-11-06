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New protests for $50B Army MAPS vehicle
By Nick Wakeman,8 days ago
A fresh set of protests have hit the much-troubled MAPS professional services vehicle that the Army is still trying to get out the door. The $50 billion Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services was hit with several protests over the summer involving small business participation, as well as questions about transparency and ambiguities surrounding the solicitation.