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"It feels like the right time”: Heather Grenier to leave HRDC after nearly a decade as CEO
By Michael Teeple NonStop Local Multimedia Journalist,8 days ago
BOZEMAN, MONT. — Heather Grenier has announced she is stepping aside as president and CEO of HRDC after more than a decade leading the nonprofit, with a leadership change set for January 1. Grenier started with the organization in 2000 and went on to help lead several well-known Gallatin...