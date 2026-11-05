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Milwaukee Athletics Releases Next Episode Of New Video “PounceCast”
By Via Milwaukee Athletics,,7 days ago
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Athletic Communications Department has released the next episode of the new and updated version of the PounceCast, the department's official podcast, featuring an enhanced video format and expanded listening options for Panther fans. Previously released as a monthly, audio-only podcast, the "PounceCast" has evolved into a video podcast, giving fans a new way to connect with Milwaukee Athletics, its student-athletes, coaches and staff. The updated format expands the department's digital content offerings while providing an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at Panther Athletics. Episodes will vary between current MKE coaches in a season preview or season recap sitdown,...