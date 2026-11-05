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Troy Baseball Unveils 2027 Schedule With 10 Sun Belt Series
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Troy will open its 2027 baseball season at home with a 58-game schedule featuring 10 Sun Belt series and 15 opponents that finished in the NCAA’s top 100 RPI last season. The slate includes seven teams that made the 2026 NCAA Tournament, including two games against College World Series participant Alabama. The Trojans are coming off their first College World Series appearance and return several key players, led by top MLB draft prospect Jimmy Janicki.