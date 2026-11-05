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2011 South Carolina Baseball: Back-to-Back National Champions
By BVM Sportsdesk,,6 days ago
Main Story: South Carolina’s 2011 baseball team will be inducted into the USC Association of Lettermen’s Athletics Hall of Fame, honoring a squad that won its second straight College World Series title. The Gamecocks went undefeated in the 2011 postseason, defeating Florida in the championship series and relying on a deep team effort and clutch plays from Scott Wingo and others.
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