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Instant Pot Pot Roast
By Star Anastasia,8 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. I only provide shoppable links to items I love and are helpful. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Did you forget to put the roast in the slow cooker this morning? Hi, welcome. You’re in the right place. This Instant Pot Pot Roast has the most tender beef, carrots and onions, and silky smooth gravy that practically begs for a pile of mashed potatoes. No searing required, and you don’t have to start dinner right after breakfast. We can still pull off a perfectly cozy pot roast kind of night.