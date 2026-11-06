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Cadillac talks successful season, upcoming meeting with Mt. Pleasant
By Harrison Beeby,8 days ago
CADILLAC -- What a season it has been on the football field for the Cadillac Vikings and we know it will go for at least one more game. A year after the Vikings won two games at this point in the season they've lost only two games by a combined 13 points and will look to win the school's first district title in six seasons if they can defeat Mt. Pleasant on Friday.