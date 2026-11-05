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City Tacos Founder Opens Seafood-Heavy El Punto at Liberty Station's Cursed Address
By Kamal Jenkins,7 days ago
El Punto, a new family- and dog-friendly Mexican restaurant from the founder of San Diego's City Tacos chain, is set to open Monday at Liberty Station, taking over an 8,800-square-foot indoor-outdoor space at 2885 Perry Road, Suite 102. The address has cycled through several previous tenants, and the new owners are betting their seafood-heavy menu and family-friendly amenities can finally make it stick.
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