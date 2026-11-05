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‘Sader Stories Podcast: HOF Spotlight John Colella ’13
By Via Holy Cross Athletics,,6 days ago
Holy Cross Class of 2026 Hall of Fame Inductee John Colella ’13 joined the ‘Sader Stories Podcast to chat about his upcoming induction and time at Holy Cross. Listen to the podcast on Spotify Watch the podcast on YouTube2026 HALL OF FAME CELEBRATION Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Holy Cross Varsity Club Hall of Fame Induction Celebration and Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 21. Tickets cost $75 for the event . Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner set to begin at 6 p.m. Individuals attending the Hall of Fame Dinner can also purchase discounted tickets to…