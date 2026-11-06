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San Diego Veterans Food Drive Aims for Record-Breaking 25,000 Pounds This Sunday
By Roma Chang,7 days ago
Organizers are hoping to collect 25,000 pounds of food this Sunday during a veterans-focused food drive at NTC Park inside Liberty Station, with the goal of breaking the San Diego Food Bank's record for the largest single-day donation. The food drive runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is paired with a morning parade, followed by a party at American Legion Post 149.
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