undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NVIDIA Founder's Foundation Gives Scripps Research Millions of Free Computing Hours
By Jacob Smith,7 days ago
Scripps Research in La Jolla says it received an in-kind computing grant on October 19 through the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation and CoreWeave. The institute says the computing capacity will support research on vaccines, antibody therapies and small-molecule drug discovery, and that scientific tools developed through the work will be made openly available to researchers. The grant announcement is available from Scripps Research.