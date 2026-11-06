undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cardinals' Isaiah Adams: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Adams (ankle) was a limited participant at the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Adams logged his second straight limited practice after being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The offensive lineman will have one more chance to log a full practice before potentially being activated for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.