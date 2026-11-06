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Panthers' Torricelli Simpkins: Healthy ahead of Week 9
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Simpkins (ankle) was a full participant at the Panthers' practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Simpkins was considered to be a limited participant on the team's estimated practice report Wednesday, but he was back to being a full go at the first official practice of the week Thursday. The offensive lineman was unavailable for the team's Week 8 loss to the Packers due to an ankle injury, but he now looks to be back to full health prior to Sunday's matchup with Denver.