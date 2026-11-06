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Seahawks' Charles Cross: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff,8 days ago
Cross (ankle) did not participate at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports. Cross was considered as a non-participant at the team's walkthrough practice Wednesday, and he has now missed the team's first official practice of the week. The offensive lineman hasn't practiced at all since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 against Kansas City, and he appears to be trending towards missing a second straight game Sunday versus the Cardinals.